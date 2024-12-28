What Problems Do the Cardinals Present to the Rams Defense?
One game the Los Angeles Rams want to forget about this season was their Week 2 loss to NFC West Division Rival, the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals dominated that matchup from start to finish. These teams will match up again on Saturday at Sofi Stadium. The Rams are looking to avenge their Week 2 loss and get a step closer to a playoff berth.
"It was a test of who we truly were," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "That game was almost like… you play that game, and you were almost shocked how bad you played and to go out and put on that type of performance, it was embarrassing to be honest. To see what type of guys we are, we challenged them. We had a tough 'Niners' team coming in that could run the ball. Arizona rushed for over 200 yards and we knew the Niners were going to try to run it and we challenged them and they were able to step up to the task. It hasn't been perfect since then, but what you think is this league is so hard and every single week you're going against great quarterbacks, great teams, and great schemes, just like Arizona is this week. It's how you bounce back from those adverse
situations you find out who you are.”
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has given the Rams defense trouble since he entered the league. His ability to make plays outside the pocket with his speed was a problem in their previous matchup. The Rams must have gap integrity and stay disciplined.
"I mean excitement if you want to call it that. It's a headache playing against guys like this ... They're all kind of different but he brings another element because some guys can scramble and move the chains, and he can scramble and go for 40 or 50 [yards] so that's a little different deal. You have to be connected as a [pass] rush. It's always a factor every single play [because] he's going to touch the ball every single play. Any [shotgun formation] 'gun' run game, he has an element where he could keep it. Any pass he could pull it down and scramble. It's a huge deal and a huge part of their offense. He's operating very well as a quarterback without doing that and that's just a huge added element that they have."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.