What Retaining Stafford Means For Rams' Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams began their offseason informing wide receiver and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp that they would be on the search for a trade involving him this offseason. With quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly heading back to Los Angeles, any thoughts on Kupp coming back might be over.
It was reported that Stafford was looking for a large payout in a restructured contract, and if the Rams seemed flexible enough to make that happen, while not going back on their word on Kupp. While there may have been a world where both Stafford and Kupp returned to LA, it just doesn't seem in the budget anymore.
That being said, it is time to ponder where Kupp could end up before the start of the 2025 season. The veteran has played in eight seasons in the National Football League and has been among the top wide receivers for the past few seasons.
While Kupp has been unable to play in a full season since 2021, interest in Kupp shouldn't be impacted too much by that fact. Since 2021, Kupp is averaging 753 receiving yards, 11.3 yards per reception, and 5.6 touchdowns a season in 11 games.
In back to back seasons, Kupp has played in 12 games for the Rams franchise, and while that seems low, his production hasn't taken that big of a step backward. This past season, Kupp dropped 710 receiving yards while seemingly taking a step back to allow wide receiver Puka Nacua flourish for the offense.
The duo of Nacua and Kupp will be greatly missed, given when they were healthy they were among the top receiving duos in the game. According to Sport Illustrated's Matt Verderame, several franchises are candidates that make sense to land Kupp in a trade, number one being the New England Patriots.
"Provided the cost for Kupp won’t be too significant, general manager Eliot Wolf can land a veteran slot presence for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, giving him a reliable target. While Kupp is no longer a star, he’s a quality player who would give Maye a legitimate threat to consistently catch the ball," Verderame wrote.
