What Should Rams RB Darrell Henderson's Workload Look Like This Season?

With running back Cam Akers suffering a torn Achilles prior to training camp, Darrell Henderson will be the guy called upon. So what should his role entail?

Currently, the Rams have Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson as running back options to choose from, as they attempt to carve out their designed roles at training camp and crack the roster.

Henderson, however, is expected to be the No. 1 option, as he remains the lone choice among the running back room who offers NFL experience.

Last season, Henderson carried the ball averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. He totaled 624 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while also proving he can be a viable receiver, hauling in 16 grabs for 159 yards.

There's no issue in terms of what he can do with the football in his hands. But where concerns do stem from is his early-career injury history thus far. Henderson finished the 2020 season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury. And as he enters year three in the NFL, he's no stranger to the injury bug.

So how much can coach Sean McVay lean on him?

“I think he’s got the ability, there’s no doubt about it,” McVay said. It’s really just kind of figuring out what’s going to be the best — I don’t want to say pitch count — but the best way to utilize him and really have the big picture in mind."

The Rams running back room is already vastly thin in terms of depth, so the best plan of attack is to gradually insert Henderson and build upon his role from there. Whether that's 10 carries a game — perhaps less, maybe more — he's the player that needs to be taken care of with caution, as it's well documented how crucial a steady ground attack is for McVay's offensive system. Therefore, Henderson has got to be kept fresh.

As McVay didn't want to commit to a 'pitch count' on the number of touches Henderson would receive, going that route once the season begins would be a wise option during the early weeks of the season. Coming back off an ankle injury like Henderson is, training camp and the first few weeks of the season will be a major test for what kind of role he may see throughout the complexity of the year.

"As far as the three-down (back), I know he’s capable of doing that," McVay said. "If we feel like that’s the best approach, we’ll do that. The most important thing is what’s best for Darrell and the Rams.”