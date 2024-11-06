What We Really Learned From Rams' Massive Victory
Matthew Stafford made sure he would put the Los Angeles Rams in the win column after being perfect in overtime preformance.
Heading into overtime, the Rams and the Seattle Seahawks were tied at 20-20. The next score wins, and Stafford made sure it was his team.
NFL.com uploaded a recap of every game Sunday night and key takeaways.
Some key takeaways from the Rams Seahawks game could be seen throughout the whole game, with both teams playing to the very end in competitive fashion.
Matthew Stafford had a perfect overtime run, which helped secure their third win in a row, with the help of Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and the highlight catch at the end by Demarcus Robinson on offense.
Robinson's 39-yard catch is still being talked about days after the game concluded, and rightfully so as the Rams proved they wouldn't crash under any pressure from the Seahawks defense.
Everything that needed to go right went right for the Rams, highly backed behind LA's defense. Seahawk quarterback Geno Smith, couldn't evade the pressure the Rams brought against the defense, resulting in multiple Rams recording over 0.5 or more sacks.
Good teams capitalize on the opportunities given when looking to win, and Geno Smith was fairly insufficient in the red zone in OT, whilst Stafford didn't crack. In a game-saving interception from Kamern Kincherns, flipping the narrative almost immediately sent Rams fan into a frenzy.
Stafford and the Rams are not unfamiliar with overtime outcomes, dropping their first game of the year in OT fashion to the Detroit Lions, lukcily for them, victory was on their side at the end of the game.
The Rams picked up a massive victory to come to 4-4 on the season, a season where a playoff birth is still in sight. The upcoming schedule for the Rams cools down a little bit as they will play back-to-back under .500 teams in the Miami Dolphins (Week 10) and New England Patriots (Week 11).
With Ram's offense starting to become more and more healthy late into the season, so long as they remain healthy, they may sneak into a wildcard spot, let alone a divison victory.
