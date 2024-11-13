Where Do Rams Rank Entering Week 11?
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) saw their three-game win streak come to an end on Monday Night Football as they were defeated by the Miami Dolphins (3-6) in a game that was closer than it should have been. The Rams were never able to find an offensive rhythm which led to the brutal loss.
The Rams failed to score a touchdown in the game, settling for five field goals that totaled all 15 of their points. It was a glaring sign that the Rams offense may be somewhat inconsistent from week-to-week. They will have a chance bounce back against a second-consecutive struggling AFC East team.
Where do the Rams rank entering their Week 11 matchup with the New England Patriots?
On SI: No. 21
Connor Orr dropped the Rams four spots with a befuddling offensive performance against the Dolphins. They were No. 17 last week.
"Whew, there are a lot of mediocre teams in the NFL right now and Los Angeles finds itself at the pinnacle, right on the edge of interesting and irrelevant after a gutting loss to the Dolphins at home onMonday Night Football," Orr wrote. "This Sean McVay team is talented and with the Patriots, Jets and Saints remaining on the schedule, it could be enough to trampoline the Rams into contention yet."
CBS Sports: No. 18
Pete Prisco was quite blunt addressing the state of the Rams as they wiped away their momentum from the previous three weeks. Prisco dropped the Rams three spots from No. 15 a week ago.
"So much for that momentum they had from their three-game winning streak," Prisco wrote. "The offense did nothing in the loss to the Dolphins on Monday."
NFL.com: No. 21
Eric Edholm moved the Rams down three spots this week and was quite detailed in his explanation for why the Rams are once again outside the top-20. The Rams were No. 18 in Week 10.
"This was a tough one to lose at home, putting the Rams back below .500 after they’d crawled back to even with three straight wins coming in," Edholm wrote. "They were miserable on third downs against the Dolphins, going 3-for-12 (and converting one of their first 10) with three sacks and an interception. Down 20-9 in the fourth, Matthew Stafford appeared to miss an open Kyren Williams on third-and-goal, prompting Sean McVay to kick a field goal. After Miami kicked its own field goal, going back up two scores, McVay felt he had to kick again -- L.A.'s fifth field goal of the night -- and try an onside kick. The strategy failed, but the Rams made their bed early by falling behind 10-0 and turning the ball over twice. In the second half, they didn’t stop the Dolphins from scoring once. All the momentum of the past few games has been stunted."
33rd Team: No. 18
Marcus Mosher has the Rams just inside the top-20, falling only two spots from last week. He mentioned the inconsistencies that have made it difficult to evaluate the Rams as a legitimately good team.
"The Los Angeles Rams are impossible to predict because their offense can look great in certain weeks, but it was downright awful in Week 10," Mosher wrote. "It continued to make big-time mistakes that took points off the board, and it just couldn't stay out of its own way. With five losses on the season, the Rams are falling behind in the NFC West and don't have much of a shot at a wild-card berth. Things are getting dark early for the Rams."
