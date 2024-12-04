Where Do Rams Rank Entering Week 11?
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) bounced back last Sunday with a clutch road win over the New Orleans Saints (4-8) to keep them in playoff contention and bring their record back to .500. The second half offensive explosion propelled them to the win and will need more of it going forward.
The Rams are in the tightest division in football and just one game out of first place. The task to reach the postseason only gets harder this week as the Rams will host the red hot Buffalo Bills (10-2) at Sofi Stadium this coming Sunday.
Where do the Rams rank entering their Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills?
On SI: No. 18
Connor Orr kept the Rams at the exact same ranking position as last week at 18th. Nothing was shown that allowed him to bring them up a few spots.
"Jared Verse has a comfortable lead among rookies in pressures and ended the game for the Rams on Sunday by clipping Derek Carr during a moment of true hesitation," Orr wrote. "Verse tripled the pressure total of anyone else on the Rams’ defense on Sunday. He is such a smooth player and was in Carr’s face from the get-go."
NFL.com: No. 16
Eric Edholm gave the Rams one of the largest jumps, nearly reaching the top 15 within his power rankings. He credited their second half comeback against the Saints as a driving factor.
The Rams were blanked in the first half for the second time in the Sean McVay era, (the first was Super Bowl LIII vs. the Patriots), but they rallied to score touchdowns on three of their first four possessions of the second half to pull away," Edholm wrote. "The slow starts have become an issue, but the Rams do have the firepower to get hot fast. Is that enough for a team that is still scrapping its way into the playoff picture? It might be if L.A.'s as effective in the red zone (3-for-3) as it was Sunday. The Rams host the Bills this coming Sunday then turn around for a road game the following Thursday in San Francisco, so they’ll be counting on even cleaner performances in those games. They could lose to the Bills, win the remainder of their games and still get into the playoffs, but every loss from here on out will sting a little more."
USA Today: No. 18
Nate Davis kept the Rams at a similar position of 18th which is where many writers have left the Rams over the past few weeks. Their roller coaster results the past few weeks makes it tough for them to get out of that spot.
"The only rookies with more than four sacks league-wide in 2024 are LA's Braden Fiske (6) and Jared Verse (4½), whose pressure helped seal Sunday's win at New Orleans." Davis wrote.
Fox Sports: No. 17
David Helman made the largest jump of any publication listed here. He moved the Rams up four spots for 21st and is very impressed with that game-saving play from rookie linebacker Jared Verse to force a fourth down incompletion on the final drive of the game.
"As if Jared Verse wasn’t having a strong enough rookie season, you can now directly credit him for saving a win for the Rams," Helman said. "The offense will generate the headlines as long as Matthew Stafford is under center, but L.A.’s defense is quietly becoming an exciting unit."
