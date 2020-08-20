Morning links: Where do Rams rank in stacked NFC West?

Good morning. The Los Angeles Rams have an off day on Thursday. They will get back to it on Friday and have a scrimmage scheduled for Saturday at SoFi Stadium -- should be an eventful weekend.

Gary Gramling of Sports Illustrated projects the stacked NFC West, and sees the Rams rebounding from missing the playoffs last season.

Gramling has the San Francisco 49ers winning the division at 11-5, with the Rams projected to finish second at 10-6.

My take: It’s an optimistic prediction by Gramling in which a lot of things would have to go right for the Rams, particularly on defense. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has a lot of work to do for the Rams to get better on that side of the football. It’s certainly possible the Rams could finish with 10 wins, but I believe eight to nine wins is more realistic.

With the start of training camp around the league, we’re seeing some NFL power rankings debut. Dan Hanzus of NFL.com recently posted his here, with the Rams at No. 17.

My take: Coming of a 9-7 season in which they did not reach the playoffs in 2019, that’s about right. The Rams should be an under-the-radar team in the stacked NFC West, and that could work in their favor.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff talks with Scott Kaplan of ESPN Los Angeles radio about the opening of SoFi Stadium with no fans here. Demoff: “The most important thing is for our players, our staff and our organization to keep everybody healthy. First and foremost, the steps to playing football this Fall in the NFL is making sure we can protect our players, coaches and staff, and build a healthy environment each day. When you wake up and go to work, that has to be the priority. Anything else beyond that day in keeping your staff healthy, is something you are projecting.”

My take: Demoff went on to say his organization is going to follow L.A. County, state and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, erring on the side of caution. When the organization deems it safe for fans to attends games, they will take the proper steps, but there’s no guarantee that will happen this season. The Rams are taking a long-term outlook to bringing fans back, which makes the most sense given the $5 billion facility is just opening and there are so many unknowns involving the Covid-19 global pandemic. I would imagine Demoff also has to take into consideration Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times’ report that 75 workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

Mike Sando of The Athletic (subscription) ranks strength of schedule for NFL teams based on his annual QB Tiers project. The Rams check in at No. 20.

My take: Daniel Jones, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Dwayne Haskins are opposing quarterbacks the Rams could face this year. Yes, Russell Wilson twice, Tom Brady and Carson Wentz will be tough, but it’s not an imposing list.