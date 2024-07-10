Rams News: Where Does LA's Strength-of-Schedule Measure Up Across the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 season is set to be one of the most highly anticipated ones. The Rams, coming off a tremendous 2023 season, will look to build on their past success and take the next step in securing another one of the Lombardi Trophy. The challenge will be immense, but the Rams appear to have all the tools to be a worthy contender.
The road to being the last team standing is never easy, and that will be the case with the Rams, who have one of the tougher schedules in 2024. Their schedule was far from easy last season, which will be the case this upcoming season.
The Rams are playing the 12th-ranked schedule this season based on their opponent's combined win total from last year and have the seventh-toughest schedule based on their opponents' projected win total.
Based on last season, the Rams have 10 games against teams with winning records in 2023, along with six teams that made the playoffs last season, including the 49ers (twice), Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Eagles, and Packers.
The road to earn their spot in the postseason and possibly dethrone the 49ers for the top of the division won't be easy, but with the guidance of head coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and the defense stepping up, L.A. could be in the thick of things once the season rolls around.
