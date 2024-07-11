Rams News: Where Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford Rank Among Colin Cowherd's Top Coach-QB Duos
The Los Angeles Rams may have a ton of question marks heading into the 2024 season, but two areas where they have zero concern are quarterback and head coach. L.A.'s quarterback-head coach duo of Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay will enter their fourth season together, and they have proven to be one of the best the sport offers.
There's no denying they are at least top five in the league, but where does FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd rank the quarterback-head coach duo? Cowherd put McVay and Stafford at No. 2, just below his No. 1 duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think Matthew Stafford, because of his years in Detriot, was overlooked," said Cowherd. "Next to [Patrick] Mahomes, Stafford may be the best arm talent in the league, sidearm does everything but throw it left-handed. Big over the top arm. I think McVay may be the smartest coach, period, in the sport. I'd put them at 2."
Although McVay and Stafford don't have the longevity of Reid and Mahomes, they don't lack any accomplishment. The duo has been to the postseason twice together, has four playoff wins, 24 wins in the regular season, and a title from Super Bowl 56.
Things may seem rocky at the moment, as Stafford is seeking guaranteed money past this season. If things turn sideways, it could be the end of this duo. However, McVay is confident a deal will be struck, and they will continue their pursuit of bringing another title to Los Angeles.
Stafford and McVay still have plenty in the tank. Could it be enough to capture another Super Bowl together?
