Where Should the Rams Rank?
Ben Rolfe has plenty of confidence in the Rams, as he has them ranked as the 12th-best team in the league. Even more interesting is that he has the Rams ranked ahead of the Arizona Cardinals, who are first in the NFC West. The Cardinals, albeit a banged-up Rams team, beat the Rams earlier this season.
Rolfe noted that the Rams' 4-4 record is better than it appears because of all the injuries they have dealt with this season.
“When you consider that the Rams have faced a brutal schedule and had major injury issues, sitting at 4-4 is very impressive,” Rolfe said.
“This season had the feeling of falling away in the first few weeks, but they held firm and have now won three straight to get back to .500. The schedule going forward is easier, but it’s not one you would describe as “easy,” ranking as the 18th-toughest.”
Rolfe pointed out that quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense will do most of the heaving lifting, as their defense is young and dealing with many injuries.
“Los Angeles’ offense is a borderline top-10 unit, and it will need to overcome a defense that is slightly below average,” Wolfe said. “Keeping the trio of Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams on the field is vital so this offense can run a three-pronged spear. The division remains very much in play, but there are plenty of potential stumbling blocks along the way.”
The Rams have won three games in a row and have several very winnable games coming up on the schedule. With Los Angeles sitting just outside of first place in the NFC West, the importance of the next few weeks cannot be understated.
Los Angeles has a chance to do something few thought was possible when they started the season 1-4 with injuries to many players who are critical to their success.
Already on a winning streak, if the Rams can continue winning, they will ascend at the right time of year, which would be ideal for Sean McVay and company. The Rams must take advantage of the golden opportunity ahead of them.
