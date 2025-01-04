Which Major WR Threat Rams Must Isolate in Week 18
The Los Angeles Rams have one more task to handle before their playoff run, and it would be the cherry on the top of the cake for the team to take down their division rivals once again.
The Rams are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch from earlier this season, a rematch that luckily went LA's way regardless of the major production Seattle got from their star wide receiver.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a thorn in the side of many teams this season and a thrill for Seahawks fans all season long. Smith-Njigba has totaled 96 receptions and 1,121 receiving yards on the campaign, both of which place him in the Top 10 in the league.
The 22-year-old has massively stepped up his game for the Seahawks from his rookie season, and could continue to cause issues for the rest of the NFC West division for years to come. As for the Rams, if they wish to land one more victory to push their record to 11-6, they will need to stop Smith-Njigba.
The last time the Rams saw Smith-Njigba, he dropped a career-high in receiving yards with 180 in the overtime loss in seven receptions. Averaging 25.7 yards against the Rams, Smith-Njigba could be the biggest threat that Los Angeles will need to stop.
Unfortunately for the Rams, Smith-Njigba has not lost a step at all this season, and he has averaged 70 receiving yards per game in six receptions. Though his reception totals typically don't land in the double digits, Smith-Njigba makes sure his yards count for the Seahawks.
Week 18's clash will be the fourth time Los Angeles will see Smith-Njigba in his career, but since Smith-Njigba has been on the team, Seattle has yet to find a victory. In his first season, Smith-Njigba did not get a majority of the targets when the Seahawks played the Rams. Fans should be worried given the previous production Smith-Njigba put up.
No one said that the final game of the season would be an easy one, but with the Rams predicted to rest their starters, the Seahawks may have a chance to pull the rug under the Rams feet and damper their momentum going into the playoffs.
