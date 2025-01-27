Which QB Options Are Realistic to Potentially Replace Rams' Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams are uncertain of their quarterback situation heading into 2025. They don't know if Matthew Stafford will retire or how many years of contention they can realistically get from their aging quarterback. Stafford will be 37 if he decides to continue playing.
The Rams love Stafford and will always appreciate what he did for the city of LA, but at the end of the day, it is a business, and they should be looking toward the future. That's why this off-season, they'll offer a contract to several quarterback free agents to serve as their future or a suitable bridge from Stafford into the future.
This depends on whether Stafford will retire, so the quarterback position may not even be on their radar for 2025 free agents. However, if he does, I think it would make sense for the Rams to target Justin Fields.
Fields began the season as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers before getting benched for Russell Wilson, where the Steelers found most of their success. They went 4 - 2 with Fields playing under center, and he would never see the starting position again.
Fields would bring a rushing attack and athleticism that haven't been present in LA for the past couple of years. However, he does have his problems, such as his decision-making and knack for holding on to the ball for too long, which results in sacks.
Overall, this would only make sense if the Rams are certain Stafford won't come back, as I'm sure Fields won't want another season of being a backup. If the Rams don't want to invest so much into a prospect, they could elect to go after a middle-tear quarterback who could serve as a bridge for Stafford on his way out of the league.
Players like Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones come to mind, who are talented enough to maintain LA's offense but won't elevate it. They could settle for someone like that until they find someone they're pretty confident in, either through the draft or free agency.
Darnold can expect a hefty bag after the season he had in Minnesota, and who knows if they'll retain Jones or not. I can also see them going for quarterbacks who could benefit from another year of being a backup before giving them a shot the year Stafford does decide to retire.
Players like Zach Wilson or Trey Lance are in no hurry to see the field but can also elevate an offense, given that they continue to develop. Regardless, I'm sure whatever decisions they make at quarterback, Sean McVay will be able to get the most out of them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE