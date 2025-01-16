Who Do Rams Land in Latest 'Perfect Draft' Scenario?
While the Rams continue to prepare for the divisional round matchup against Philadelphia, the front office is getting ready for the sprint known as the pre-draft process. It is a three-month race including pro days, bowl games, combine performances, and player interviews as front offices try to acquire as much information possible about a player before draft day.
For the first time since they moved back to Los Angeles, the Rams will have a first-round selection in back-to-back years and Pro Football Focus believes the best fit for the team is to once again invest in their offensive line. They say the best player for the Rams is West Virginia tackle Wyatt Milum.
Milum would be a fantastic addition to the team and he is a player that I have been high on for quite a while.
I wrote about Milum earlier in the year saying he's "one of the best tackles in all of college football, Milum has first-round pick written all over him. Not talked about enough because he plays for West Virginia, he was a force to be reckoned with and one of the reasons why the Mountaineers had a surprisingly successful 2023. A three-year starter, Milum didn’t allow a single sack or QB hit last season. Considering where the Rams typically draft and a desperate need to find a long-term solution for the position, Milum is the perfect option."
I still believe everything I said. The problem is that unless Rob Havenstein retires after 2024 which could be a possibility, tackle is not a pressing concern. I expect the Rams to resign Alaric Jackson after having a breakout year. I'm also not a big fan of having left tackles try to play right. Yes, it has been done before and Joe Alt made the switch for the Chargers this year with relative ease but for every success, there's double the failures.
The Rams' pressing need is either linebacker, corner, or wide receiver. While Milum is an excellent pick, unless the team feels confident they can reload with quality players at those positions later in the draft, Milum is a luxury. Especially since the Rams used their 2025 second-round pick to move up for Braden Fiske.
