Rams News: Why LA Front Office Was Especially Interested in Late-Round Draft Pick
Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington had to wait until the 213th pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to hear his name called, when he was selected by the Rams. While the 6-foot-1 receiver out of Texas was one of several receivers to hear his name called late in the draft, there were specific areas of his game that stood out to the Rams organization.
For one, Whittington's versatility stood out. His ability to play the X, Y, and Z receiver positions helped him earn a spot on the Rams, as well as his prior time playing special teams in college. These are of course unsurprising ways to draw a team's interest. One of the best ways for late-round draft picks to gain a spot on the team or advance quicker is to play special teams.
A notable example of this was Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis, who famously delivered a huge hit while playing special teams that garnered his coaches' attention. He then went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion and league MVP.
For now, Whittington isn't worried about what specific role he will take for the team, but continuing to learn and develop.
"This is a new process," Whittington said, via Rams.com's Stu Jackson. "Like I said, there's gonna be growing pains, there's always adjustments and being able to adjust when you're just starting something. So I'm going through that phase right now of learning, being able to learn, and then at some point, I'll get that down, move on to the next thing. You just keep on just keep on stacking these days. So that's what I've been focused on.
Whittington comes to the NFL after putting up 42 receptions for 505 yards and a touchdown with Texas in 2023. In total, Whittington accumulated 141 receptions for 1,757 yards and five touchdowns over his college career.
More Rams: Stetson Bennett Breaks Silence on Year-Long Absence