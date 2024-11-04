Why No One Wants to Face This Rams Team
It seems like yesterday we were talking about the end of the Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford era in Los Angeles.
After after Sunday's epic 26-20 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams have other plans.
The Rams pulled off a second-half comeback that ended with the Rams scoring a game-winning touchdown in overtime.
With this win the Rams are back at .500 and have a three-game winning streak going.
Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford have done an outstanding job keeping this team together and in the mix for a playoff spot.
The Rams offense early on this season had to battle injuries. Not just any injuries, but to their top offensive linemen and top weapons on offense. They were out for most of the first quarter of the season.
When the Rams were sitting at 1-4 three weeks ago, a lot of people thought this season was a wash for the Rams. They even had questions about what teams Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua should go to.
But since getting their weapons back, this Rams offense. to no one's surprise, is one of the best in the NFL.
We have seen before that when McVay, Stafford, and this offense get going for the Rams, it is difficult for any team to stop.
"Everything is on the table now for the Rams," said former NFL player Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports. " You look at the Rams, I must inform you guys who were not watching the game from start to finish, Puka Nunca got ejected. So, they found a way to win this game without their star offensive player ... But this Rams team is thriving at the most important time.
"They are getting healthier. The defense that they drafted is playing like veterans. Mattew Stafford, that 60-yard arm is still warming up. Kyren Williams is doing Kyren Williams like things. And this is a thing that you have to monitor. The luxury the Rams have at their disposal is that the NFC West is super confusing. We do not know which direction to go. One week you might take San Francisco. Another week you might take the Arizona Cardinals. Who knows? With all of that being said, guess who is lurking out there on the beach, under the palm trees, is the Los Angeles Rams."
