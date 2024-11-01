Why Rams' 2-Game Streak Has Massive Implications
The Los Angeles Rams are on a two-game winning streak and head north to face a reeling Seattle Seahawks team that has lost four of their last five games. With the Rams having won two in a row and their two top pass-catching options set to return, Los Angeles is favored by many to win on Sunday.
After starting the season 1-4, the Rams can jump in the division standings with a win.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts a Rams 26-20 win." This is a tough matchup to predict; they’re both division opponents, and they’ve both been up and down," Reyes said. "But now that the Rams are healthy at receiver, I think L.A. is a much tougher out and a team that is a candidate to surge in the second half of the season."
Tyler Dragon believes the Rams will squeak out another victory, this time by a score of 24-21. Winners of two in a row, the Rams are getting healthier and finding their groove," Dragon said. "The Seahawks have lost four of five games.
The NFC West is wide open. Every team in the division has four losses. The Rams are a different team, with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Rams will win 24-22. "Are the Rams back?" Mendoza asked. "The return of Matthew Stafford's top weapons has Los Angeles feeling good while Seattle is all out of sorts. It's a game that pushes the Rams to victory and the Seahawks to a loss."
The Rams are 3-4, and every other team in the conference is 4-4. A win against the Seahawks puts them back in the thick of the race for the division title.
This, in turn, means the playoffs are not out of the question for the Rams, especially with upcoming games against the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.
Los Angeles could quickly go on a run and be in the driver's seat to win the division. However, losing against the Seahawks makes winning the division much more unlikely for the Rams. It is critical they take advantage of an opportunity to recover from a dreadful start to the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE