Why Rams' McVay Is In No Rush To Play New Addition Forbes

Why Rams' McVay Is In No Rush To Play New Addition
The Los Angeles Rams signed cornerback Emmanuel Forbes onto the team on Monday, Dec. 2, just days after it was announced that he was released from the Washington Commanders. Forbes, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, had only spent two seasons with the team.
With the addition of Forbes, the Rams are continuing their trend of having a young, scrappy defense. But as the team wraps up their regular season games in the coming weeks, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear that they are not exactly in a rush to play Forbes right away.
“I think you just get him up to speed as quickly as possible," said McVay. "I think we’ve been fortunately and relatively healthy, with the exception of Cobie being out last week. The goal is for him to just continuously improve and continuously get up to speed. If his number is called, then he’ll be ready to go. I do like the way that Emmanuel goes about his business."
Forbes has only had two weeks to get acclimated to the squad, with last week being abbreviated due to the team’s match against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dec. 8, and then their road game against the San Francisco 49ers just four days later on Thursday, Dec. 12.
“It’s challenging too because even last week, you had the Buffalo week of preparation, but then you’re not practicing as it leads into that Thursday game," said McVay. "There were some limited opportunities to continuously get the physical evaluation, if you will, that you’re normally accustomed to when you have your normal allowed time of preparation not leading into a Thursday game."
Forbes is coming into the new atmosphere of the Rams in a way that he did not quite expect, but now that he’s in Los Angeles, he is ready to take advantage of it.
“One thing I'm looking forward to [is] just [to] go out here and play ball, and not worry about other things. It's part of the business — I wish it didn't happen like that, but it did … I have a fresh start here and a clean slate, and I'm just ready to take advantage of it,” said Forbes, via the Rams.
