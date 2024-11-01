Why Rams' Recent Success Should Foster Respect
The Los Angeles Rams are getting healthy at the right time, and a third win in a row could mean they are starting to gel together as a team.
After a rocky first half of the season, the Rams are still within reach of winning the division, but they will need to a win on the road this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. A win on Sunday would instantly change the Rams' outlook on the season.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network is the latest football expert to predict the Rams will beat the Seahawks.
He believes Los Angeles will win 23-20. Rolfe noted that the Seahawks have mainly beaten bad teams this season and that, at near-full strength, the Rams are arguably one of the most formidable challenges the Seahawks have faced this season.
"One week can change everything in the NFL, and these two teams epitomize that perfectly," Rolfe said. "The Seahawks have been bullies against bad teams but have struggled against more established opposition. The win over the Broncos and the loss to the Giants are the outliers in that."
Rolfe rightfully believes the Rams getting healthier on offense will lead to a more productive offense. Not only have the Rams been injured this season, but they have also played one of the most difficult schedules in the National Football League.
As the schedule has started to lighten, the Rams have started to deliver wins and look to do so again on Sunday.
"The Rams are a different beast entirely when they have Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back," Rolfe said. "The defense is not good and will likely be below average all season. However, the offense at full strength can hang with opponents, which is exciting. Los Angeles has also played the fourth-hardest schedule to this point, so their 3-4 record could be a little misleading.
"I still find it hard to trust this Rams team going outside to Seattle with this defense. They are 5-3 in Seattle under Sean McVay but did so with stronger defensive units than this. The Rams might end up being the better team this season, but for now, it’s hard to fully trust them after just one week of offensive output."
