Why Rams Should Target Disgruntled DE Haason Reddick
The Los Angeles Rams are entering one of the more pivotal seasons since 2021. As we enter 2024, L.A. will have a ton of eyes on them, especially after how surprisingly good they were in 2023.
The Rams have a great mix of veterans and young, hungry players who can compete with the best the NFL has to offer. As things stand, the Rams have a potent offense, but their unit on the defensive side of the ball will be their biggest question mark.
L.A. no longer has Aaron Donald to save the day, so they must rely on young players like Braden Fiske, Jared Verse, and Kobie Turner to get to the backfield. Those three players are good, but are they enough to put them over the top? That remains to be seen, which is why L.A. should do all they can to trade for veteran All-Pro defensive end Haason Reddick.
Reddick, who was traded to the New York Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles in April, requested a trade from the Jets on Monday after not having yet suited up for the team.
Reddick has yet to report to training camp as he is holding out for a new contract. Immediately after Reddick requested a trade, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he was not going to trade Reddick and expected him to be with his teammates regardless of a new contract.
Nonetheless, it seems like Reddick won't budge, which is why L.A. should do what they can to grab the elite pass rusher that is Reddick.
Reddick would immediately bolster the Rams' defense with his quick first step off the line, and he is versatile enough to drop into coverage. Last season, the 29-year-old finished with double-digit sacks in each of his last four seasons and finished with 13 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits to earn his second Pro Bowl season in 2023.
The Rams are in desperate need of an elite pass rusher. Although on paper, the Rams have everything you could want in those departments, you never know what you're going to get. For L.A. to compete and beat the top teams in the NFL, they will need an experienced pass rusher who knows what it's like to be on the biggest of stages.
It's unclear what a package for Reddick would look like, but if the Rams were to land him, they would be among the best teams in the NFL on paper. The Rams seem to have all the tools on the team but an elite pass rusher. These young guys could prove some wrong, but that's a big 'if.'
