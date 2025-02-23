Why Steelers RB Najee Harris Would Be a Good Addition to Rams Offense
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Now the Rams face some tough decisions this offseason. As much as they want to keep the Rams core together, last season could have been the last we had seen of all the Super Bowl team from 2022 intact.
There is a way around it and bringing all the players back for at least one more season but that will have to come with the players and the front office being on the same page with contract talks set to begin.
One move that will help the Rams this offseason is signing free agent running back Najee Harris. Harris is an explosive, bigger size back that will help the offense be more dangerous.
It will also help starting running back Kyren Williams take some load off his back. Williams was a workhorse for the Rams and was a huge reason they had a good season. Harris will be a good piece to add to the Rams running back room and locker room.
"There's only one player with 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last four years: Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, a streak that spans Harris' entire career," said NFL writer Garrett Podell.
"That surface-level counting stat looks great on first glance, but the underlying efficiency numbers are worrisome. Harris' 4.3 yards-per-touch average across the last four seasons is the second-fewest in the NFL, minimum 750 touches, and ahead of only Ezekiel Elliott's 4.1 yards per touch in that span."
"Harris is a durable runner, starting every one of his possible 68 games played during his career, and he doesn't go down easy: his 80 tackles avoided in 2024 were tied for the fifth-most in the entire league."
Harris will be a huge help to the offense and will open up the Rams weapons down the field to whoever is the Rams quarterback next season.
