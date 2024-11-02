Why the Outlook is Good For a Rams NFC West Title
The Los Angeles Rams are at the bottom of the NFC West with a chance to shake up the rankings this Sunday in Seattle. With every other team in the division sitting at 4-4 and the Rams at 4-3, they are within striking distance of the division title and therefore, a playoff berth.
The Rams have been playing well over the last few weeks and have plenty of reason for optimism moving forward.
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently analyzed why every team in the NFC West has a chance to win the division and what could hold each team back. For the Rams, he believes their defensive backfield could hold the Rams back.
"The Rams have seen improvement in this area this season, especially since the return of cornerback Darious Williams, but it might be the weakest position group on the field," Henderson said. "Los Angeles has a young defense and hasn't had an elite player in the secondary since trading Jalen Ramsey in March 2023.
"Week 8 win against the Minnesota Vikings," Henderson said. "The Rams got a glimpse of what they hoped this offense would look like before they were hit by injuries, scoring a season-high 30 points against a team ranked first in defensive DVOA. Los Angeles had a slow start to the season but is healthy in time to be in the playoff conversation."
Henderson believes the Rams' Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is their most difficult NFC West game remaining. This is good news for the Rams as that is undoubtedly a winnable game.
"There's no bad pick of the remaining four divisional games, but beating Arizona is important because they've already lost to them this season," Henderson said. "Arizona beat Los Angeles 41-10 in Week 3, a game in which Stafford took nine hits and five sacks, and Kyren Williams was held to 25 yards on 12 carries."
It has not been pretty but the Rams are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. A win on Sunday against a reeling Seattle Seahawks team that has lost four of their last five could be what gets the Rams going and solidifies what would then be a three-game winning streak.
