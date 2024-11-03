Why the Rams are Evolving Into Team No One Wants to Face
With a win on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will be right back in the playoff picture and in the thick of things in the NFC West.
The Rams will head to Seattle and face the Seahawks. This is a huge game for both teams. Los Angeles wants to keep it's winning streak going, while the Seahawks do not want to drop to 0-2 in divisional play.
A win will get the Rams back to .500.
Will all the injuries the Rams have dealt with and some they still are dealing with; the Rams have managed to still be in the mix at the halfway point of the season.
The Rams have the right head coach in Sean McVay who has dealt with these situations before. McVay never makes excuses for them. McVay goes with what he has and leads his team.
"I think that is what we want to be able to see, is all right what it looks like as it relates to both the punting and the holding situation based on having a couple of guys in here," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "These are circumstances that you have to navigate.
This Rams team has plenty of homegrown talent. Some are veterans, but most are young.
"I think every single year is a new team. There are different ways. I think what you do is look at, what are the parameters, what are some of the things that are presented. What are some of the key positions you have? What do we have allocation-wise towards money and then where you are at in the season? When you look at that season, we started 7-1, we went through a little bit of a stretch. We made those trades. There is an expectation and there is a confidence level based on where Arron [Donald] was at in his career. We had Leonard Floyd rolling."
"It is a different approach. Some of it was by necessity, you know. I think you have seen a lot of models that work. You got to be able to be committed to you know whatever that approach is. Based on all the parameters. What are the foundational pieces that you have in place? I think we will continue to try to evolve."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE