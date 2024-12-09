Why the Rams' Ascent From Good to Great Hinges on Stafford
When analyzing the Los Angeles Rams this season, there are many factors and variables you can look at. Whether it is coaching, injuries, the youth of the team, or their play on the field, it all has the makings of a good team. But the Rams want to be a great team.
The Rams weather the storm early in the season, starting 1-4 with multiple injuries to key players. During that time, they dealt with growing pains with a young defense, but it has gotten better each and every week. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has done an excellent job giving the Rams a fighting chance at making the playoffs down the stretch.
This Rams team could have easily thrown in the white flag and just called it a season early on with their struggles. But head coach Sean McVay and his staff have put faith in their players, especially the young core and every week they have taken a step forward. Now it is time to put it all together as one and make it great.
"For me, it is Matthew Stafford who has to raise it up, especially in those first drives," said former Rams defensive tackle D'Marco Farr. "He has to be the best quarterback in the building. And I still think it is in there. When we talk about him, it is glowing praise and it is deserved. He is one of the best talents we have seen throwing the football right. But on some of those first drives you got to be able to be accurate."
"He has to be accurate throwing the football, to keep those 1sts and 10, to 2nd and 2, and 3rd and 1 and make it easier for your offense to convert ... The Rams strength lies in running, running play, set up play action, and then letting this golden arm do its damage."
With Stafford and the Rams offense being able to sustain drives early on in games, also gives the defense time to settle in and take some of the pressure off. The Rams are still a team, if they get into playoffs, no one was to see.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE