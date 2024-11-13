Why the Rams Shouldn't Panic After Dolphins Loss
The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night in a game that many felt the Rams had to have.
After all, the Dolphins went into the matchup with a record of 2-6, and Los Angeles had rattled off three consecutive victories.
So how did the Rams lose this one, and at home, no less?
Well, Miami is not nearly as bad as its record may indicate. Let's remember that Tua Tagovailoa missed four straight games between Weeks 3 and 7 (the Dolphins had a Week 6 bye), and Miami went just 1-3 in those contests.
Yes, the Dolphins did lose Tagovailoa's first two games back on the field in Weeks 8 and 9, but they dropped those two matchups by a combined four points.
Miami won 11 games with Tagovailoa under center last year, and its playoff hopes are not even necessarily dead in the AFC. So this wasn't some sort of catastrophic loss. Frustrating? Sure, but not season-ending.
Let's also look at it this way: two of the Rams' next three games are relatively easy. They face the New England Patriots next Sunday, and two weeks later, they will take on the New Orleans Saints.
Sure, both of those games are on the road, but those are two largely inferior opponents that Los Angeles should be able to defeat.
Don't get it twisted: LA's loss to the Dolphins was certainly ugly. After all, Miami registered just 238 yards of total offense and weren't able to get anything going on the ground. The Rams committing six penalties definitely didn't help their cause.
Los Angeles unfortunately finds itself in a position of badly needing wins every week because of all of the injuries it suffered earlier in the season. Keep in mind that the Rams were 1-4 at one point, so the fact that they are now 4-5 is impressive given the circumstances.
For that reason, every loss Los Angeles has from here on out (and the Rams can't afford many more) will be magnified.
But Los Angeles didn't lose to the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants here. It fell to a very talented Dolphins squad that would probably be firmly entrenched in the playoff race had it not been for Tagovailoa's concussion.
The Rams are still just one-and-a-half games behind the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West, and they will face the Cardinals in LA in Week 17.
Let's not hit the panic button just yet.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE