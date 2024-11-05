Will the Rams Make a Move Before the Trade Deadline?
The Los Angeles Rams went from a struggling, injury-riddled 1-4 football team to a 4-4 football team that is on a three-game winning streak. The Rams undoubtedly got off to a rocky start this season, as not only did they suffer numerous injuries to critical players but also had one of the most difficult first five games of any team in the National Football League.
While the Rams are ecstatic to be 4-4 after the start they had, their roster can use some help. This is usually the case for most teams around this time each season, as the trade deadline is near. While most teams could use additional help after the first few months of the season, whether or not teams decide to make a move is a different story.
Historically, the Rams are known for trading draft picks for players they feel are worth the trading assets away for players they value. The Rams have never stopped making the necessary deals to yield a competitive football team. However, this season, it appears that the Rams will not make any moves before this year's trade deadline.
“No, there hasn’t been anything that we’ve really talked about,” McVay said. “Nothing of that nature.”
“There’s a possibility,” McVay said regarding a White trade. "[General Manager] Les [Snead] has had some dialogues with some teams. Those are very fluid conversations, so there is a possibility, but nothing is imminent as of right now. ‘Tre’ is a guy that I know there has been some dialogue between Les, Kevin [Demoff], and his agent, so we’ll see if anything ends up coming to fruition.”
Although the Rams will likely stay away from making any trades before the deadline, if they truly think they can make a playoff run of any kind this season, it may be worth considering a trade. With the Rams already on a three-game winning streak with multiple winnable games coming up, a trade here or there could be what gets them to the top of the division.
Time will tell if the Rams really decided to not make a trade of if McVay and the Rams front office is just giving everyone a smoke screen.
