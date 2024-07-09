Rams News: Will Young Defensive Lineman Take Leap This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams lost their defensive stalwart and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
The 10-time Pro Bowler retired in mid-March, and it is a tremendous loss for the team, especially on the defensive end. No. 99 is no longer the focal point, and they'll now look to rely on the others to carry this defense.
It won't be easy, but the Rams may have the perfect replacement for Donald: defensive tackle Kobie Turner, who was his teammate for one season.
Turner was alongside Donald in 2023, and he proved to be an impact player in a massive way. The defensive tackle will now be the lead to take this Rams' defense to new levels, and Turner has the tools to be that Aaron Donald once was or at least a force to be reckoned with.
Turner is coming off a rookie season that saw him finish third in Rookie Defensive Player of the Year while playing in every game and recording nine sacks, 45 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, and two passes defended.
Not only must Turner take a leap this upcoming season, but it is imperative that he does. The Rams were a middle-of-the-pact defense last season, even with Donald leading the way. They ranked 18th in opponent points per game, 18th in opponent yards per game, and 19th in opponent yards per play.
It won't be easy for Turner, who is now the lead man of the defensive line, and with new defensive coordinator Chris Shula. However, if the others, like Byron Young and rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, play to their abilities, maybe, just maybe, the Rams and Turner could have an even better season on defense than many expect.
Turner is a bully on the interior and has the tools to exceed his rookie season numbers right out of the gate.
