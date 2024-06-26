Rams News: WR Coach Explains How He Wanted Puka Nacua to Take Next Step This Summer
Los Angeles Rams All-Pro and soon-to-be-sophomore wide receiver Puka Nacua is coming off a historic year. Nacua stole the hearts of every Rams fan and fantasy manager in 2023 and will look to more of the same or even surpass his play this upcoming season.
That will be the challenge with Nacua, and while it won't be easy, he is taking the necessary steps to be just as productive. The 2024 offseason is Nacua's first as a pro, and so far, it's been a whirlwind. We've seen Nacua make appearances worldwide, including participating in NBA All-Star weekend and attending soccer and basketball games. While Nacua is enjoying his offseason, he is putting in the work for a great 2024 alongside his All-Pro teammate, Cooper Kupp.
Kupp and Nacua have been seen together all offseason long getting better, and for that, we could thank wide receiver coach Eric Yarber.
After the loss to the Detroit Lions in the playoffs, Yarber planted the seed for Nacua to follow around Kupp and work out with him, ESPN's Sarah Barshop shared via her latest column.
"The first thing I wanted him to do is hold on to Cooper Kupp's coattails and train with him and do everything he does," Yarber said. "And he took that to heart."
"Both of them don't fear hard work and they don't complain about hard work, but it's all about the recovery," Yarber said, "And Cooper has showed him how to take care of his body and recover from all the hard work."
If there's one player you want to follow regarding their work ethic, it is Kupp. The 31-year-old didn't reach the levels he's reached by accident. From a third-round selection to scratching and clawing his way to earn a spot on the roster and eventually be on the short list of top receivers is no surprise. Kupp is organized, well-prepared, and works harder than any wide receiver to turn his weaknesses into strengths.
That will be the challenge for Nacua entering 2024. The 23-year-old will have all eyes on him now. It remains to be seen if he can be that playmaker when opposing teams know the ball is coming to him.
