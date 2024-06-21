Rams News: X-Factors Complicating Possible Repeat All-Pro Season for Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams emerged as a true RB1 target for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford during an impressive 2023 season.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Notre Dame product was named a Second Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler during his run with the club, while helping power L.A. to a 10-7 record and Wild Card Round appearance. Across 12 healthy contests, he logged 228 carries across 1,144 yards (averaging five per carry) and 162 first downs.
Can Williams replicate his 2023 output in 2024?
Brandon Howard of CBS Sports thinks that, even though he's currently rehabbing his way through an injury, the 23-year-old is more than capable of a repeat All-Pro season — that said, he may some competition for touches at the position, which could compromise his fantasy football value.
"Williams should have the opportunity to try and replicate his breakout campaign from a year ago, which is why he's being drafted as a top-10 RB in Round 2, but injury issues, a prized rookie and a treacherous track record for Rams RBs are concerning," writes Howard. "Williams missed spring practices with a foot issue seemingly caused by extreme workouts. The third-year back has now suffered four injuries to his feet or ankles since entering the NFL. When he does return he'll have to fend off losing touches to rookie Blake Corum, who was the ballyhooed feature back for Michigan for two seasons. Lastly, Williams was the first running back to total at least 1,000 yards under Rams coach Sean McVay since Todd Gurley, who happened to be the last Rams rusher to total 1,000-plus yards in consecutive seasons (2018-19). Williams was amazing in 2023, leading RBs in touches per game (21.7) and finishing top four in total touchdowns (15), yards per rush (5.0) and PPR points per game (21.2). If the workload is there and he stays healthy, he should be awesome, but those aren't promised given the developments over past few months. If you do draft him, you'll probably feel better if you also nab Corum in Round 8 before other hawkeyed Fantasy managers think to get him."
