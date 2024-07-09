Rams News: Young Offensive Player Could Emerge As LA's Next Big Thing
For the last eight seasons, the Los Angeles Rams tight end group has started and ended with veteran Tyler Higbee. However, things will be different in 2024 while Higbee is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered in the Wild Card Round game against the Detroit Lions.
The Rams will have a new starting tight end for the first time in a long time, and the 2023 fifth-round selection, Davis Allen, could be the man for the job. Allen showed some promise in 2023, especially at the end of the season, and this could be the year for Allen to make his mark and eventually be the every-snap tight end.
The tight end position is among the toughest to learn in Sean McVay's offices, which is why it was not a coincidence that no one was able to establish themselves despite Higbee's poor play in 2023. However, with a full offseason and the position up for grabs, it could be Allen's to lose.
In a limited role, Allen played in 15 games, started in one, and recorded 10 receptions with 11 targets for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown. The former Clemson Tiger got some run in 2023, but expect that to increase significantly despite having some competition in newly signed Colby Parkinson.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 245 pounds, this will be Allen's opportunity to finally turn the page on the tight end group and establish himself as the TE1 for the Los Angeles Rams.
All eyes will be on the 23-year-old as training camp commences in two weeks.