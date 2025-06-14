2 Prospects Named Sleeper Quarterbacks For Rams to Scout
The Los Angeles Rams have two underrated collegiate quarterbacks playing within NFC West territory, two quarterbacks that Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante named as sleepers, which may be the key to the team's future success.
Arizona's Noah Fifita had a poor 2024, but that may have been due to the change of coaching staffs more than Fifita's play. Here's the thing, the Rams know Fifita. They scouted him heavily. How do we know that?
The Rams are reported to have made calls regarding a draft-day trade for Tetairoa McMillian. Fifita was McMillian's quarterback in high school and college. Also, the man who brought Fifita to Arizona, Jedd Fisch, is a former Rams assistant under Sean McVay.
"A stellar redshirt freshman season put Noah Fifita on the radar heading into last season," wrote Infante. In 2023, he threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions with a 72.4% completion percentage. He led Arizona to its first ten-win season since 2014, too."
"2024 was a regression year for both Fifita and the Arizona program. They fell from 10-3 to 4-8 after head coach Jedd Fisch departed for Washington. Fifita’s completion percentage dropped to 60.5%, and he led the Big 12 with 12 interceptions. Needless to say, he has a lot to prove in 2025."
"However, the tools are there for Fifita to bounce back. He has an elastic arm with a good sense of timing and above-average athleticism for the quarterback position. His small frame will likely hold his draft stock back. But if he can get his decision-making back to its 2023 form, he could be a sleeper to watch out for."
Fifita's cannon arm and mobility may be the tools McVay is looking for. At UCLA, Nico Iamaleava is looking to leave his drama stemming from his departure from Tennessee in the past at the Southern California prep legend may be built to only play in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.
"Opinions are split on Nico Iamaleava as an NFL Draft prospect. Some see him as a Day 3 prospect, while others believe he could end up selected in Round 1."
"He’s the least “sleeper” quarterback on this list since he’s well-known among college football fans. After leaving Tennessee for UCLA in a controversial process with NIL implications, he’s one of college football’s most polarizing quarterbacks."
"In general, though, Iamaleava isn’t talked about as an early-round prospect with the frequency of players like Garrett Nussmeier, Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, and LaNorris Sellers. But he’s a strong-armed quarterback with a 6-foot-6 frame and impressive athleticism for his size."
"Having thrown for 19 touchdowns and led Tennessee to the playoffs in 2024, Iamaleava is coming off a good year but needs another strong campaign to silence the outside noise. The tape might not be perfect, but his physical attributes indicate he could develop into an NFL starter if coached properly."
Not enough is known about Iamaleava yet, but he's a key piece to a revamped UCLA offense that hopes to cover the multiple roster departures suffered this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE