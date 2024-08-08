Rams' Kyren Williams Was 'Worried' When Team Drafted Former Michigan Standout
When the Los Angeles Rams drafted Michigan running back Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Kyren Williams wasn't exactly thrilled. In fact, Williams was initially 'worried' in regards to the team drafting Corum, who was coming off a College Football Playoff championship-winning season with the Wolverines.
"At first I was worried about it, but then I had to think about it," Williams said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "That competitive spirit in me had to get back and be like, 'Man, they're trying to help the team out.' Because I missed some games last year and those games that I did miss, the run game, it wasn't always there."
Williams soon realized that Corum would only help the team, especially if he missed any time like he did last season when he was out for five games. Now, Williams even admits he is excited about what the two players will be able to do collectively this season.
"I'm excited for it because the type of caliber running back that [Corum] is, he's going to be able to, if I'm not there, he's going to be able to do it," Williams said, via Barshop. "And so I'm excited for what he has in store and I'm excited that we're both teammates because we're both going to be able to complement each other."
Williams and Corum have the potential to form one of the strongest rushing duos in the NFL. Williams already had a breakout season in 2023, emerging as the Rams' top back as he rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns at an average of 5.0 yards per carry. He finished the season with the third-most rushing yards in the NFL despite missing five games.
Now, the Rams have added in Corum, who was one of the best running backs in college football over the last two seasons. Corum is the two-time reigning Big Ten Running Back of the Year, was the Big Ten MVP in 2022, and a two-time first-team All-American.
In the 2023 season, Corum rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns on an average of 4.8 yards per carry, propelling the Wolverines' offense to a championship victory. Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns the year before.
With this potent combination of Williams and Corum, it would be unsurprising to see the Rams transition to a more balanced offense this upcoming season.
