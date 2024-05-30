Rams News: Bold Fantasy Football Take Projects LA Star Rocketing to Top Pick
The Los Angeles Rams draft pick of rookie running back Blake Corum was a strange one considering that they had Kyren Williams on the roster. But Los Angeles has maintained that Williams will be the No. 1 option, at least right now.
Williams was great last season for the Rams and as the football season comes closer, so does the return of fantasy football. Williams could be a good option for fantasy players and if you listen to one insider, possibly a great one.
Adam Rank of NFL.com believes that Williams can push to be the top running back in fantasy this season.
"I know, many people are going to be drafting rookie running back Blake Corum, and that's not a bad strategy. But Kyren was so good down the stretch in 2023. On the season, he led the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3) and, despite missing five games, finished third in total rushing yards (1,144). Sean McVay typically gives the bulk of the carries to one back, and Williams should have plenty of chances to eat in an offense that ranked 11th in rushing in 2023. The only drawback is that he wasn't a huge factor in the passing offense -- if that were to change, Williams could challenge as the RB1 in fantasy. Look, make sure you draft Corum as a handcuff. But don't let the fantasy geeks steer you away from Kyren this season."
If Williams is to become the top fantasy option, it would mean that the Rams keep him as the No. 1 option all year. There are many who believe that Corum could push Williams and potentially take over the top spot.
But the value that Williams provided to the Rams last season could play a pivotal role. Williams posted 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Rams this past season, showing his true potential.
Los Angeles may look to increase the run production on the offensive side of the ball, which could help Williams' case. The Rams are in a good spot at the running back position, giving them a strong option entering the season.
More Rams: Rams Planning Dual Training Camp Practice With Cowboys