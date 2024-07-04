Rams News: Cooper Kupp and Super Bowl Teammate Talk Finding Lasting Joy
The Los Angeles Rams reached the pinnacle of success in 2022, securing their second Super Bowl title in franchise history with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a special moment for the city, the franchise, and the players. Star players and others stepped up in a big way, but none more so than superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp had an extraordinary season in 2021-22, accomplishing it all.
The moment of reaching that mountaintop was unparalleled, a sentiment echoed by former teammate and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Kupp recently reflected on that journey in an episode of his podcast, and Ramsey couldn't agree more.
What the Rams achieved in 2021 can never be replaced, but more importantly, the memories and bonds formed during that season are unbreakable.
The Rams were a special group, and the goal for the 2024 season is to reach that pinnacle once again. It will be a tough mission, but the payoff is unlike any other. The team understands the challenges ahead, but the memories of their previous triumph and the camaraderie they built will fuel their determination.
As they gear up for the new season, the Rams will draw on the spirit of their 2021 victory, aiming to create new unforgettable moments.
More Rams: Cooper Kupp Bans Rival Team From Being Named on His Podcast