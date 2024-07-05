Rams News: Offensive Line Expert Believes Heavily in LA's Group
As the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season, they will be looking to add to the success they saw in 2023. Los Angeles reached the postseason, beating any doubts about the roster.
Los Angeles will be relying on multiple young players again but the team is hopeful that they can step up when needed. Part of this success has been due to the play of the offensive line, helping to ease issues across the offense.
Offensive line expert Brandon Thorn believes that the Rams do have a top-five interior line heading into the season. He appeared on The Athletic Football Podcast.
“I think this offensive line could be very good and that’s the Rams, that really starts with the interior offensive line which has a care this year going in to be one of the five best interior lines in the league. There’s a little bit of projection there with Steve Avila moving to center but he played center more at TCU than left guard, so I think that shouldn’t be too difficult of a transition for him. Then you have one of the biggest centers in the NFL, which is kind of cool, especially for what they want to do.”
If the Rams want to be successful next season, the offensive line will need to be the strength of the team. Protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford and allowing him time to throw the ball will be key to Los Angeles keeping one of the better offenses in the league around.
The Rams also want to put more of an emphasis on the running game this season, further adding to the importance of the offensive line. Kyren Williams and rookie Blake Corum headline the backfield, giving the Rams a top duo around the league. The offensive line will be something to watch as the year goes on, likely making or breaking the 2024 season.
