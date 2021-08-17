LISTEN: Who Didn't Make The Rams' 85-Man Cut?

The harshest part of training camp is the fact that not everyone can make the team.

Some players who have just accomplished their dreams by punching a ticket into an NFL camp will have their dreams cut short before they even begin. And other players who have fought hard to keep the dream alive will have their flame and career extinguished within the next few weeks.

While it isn't exactly the end of their NFL journeys, five players were cut from the roster Monday, bringing the total number of players down to 85.

Those players were defensive tackle George Silvanic, outside linebacker Max Roberts, inside linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope and perhaps the most notable of the five, placekicker Austin MacGinnis.

MacGinnis missed his lone field goal attempt, a 40-yarder that hit the left upright, in the team's 13-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday.

As he was one of just two kickers on the roster, Matt Gay is the only kicker currently on the roster. While the Rams can always bring in competition, this likely means Gay will be the team's kicker at the beginning of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas talks about the team's transactions ahead of the 85-man roster cut.

He also dives into some interesting positional battles between defensive backs Brontae Harris, Kareem Orr, J.R. Reed and JuJu Hughes, wide receivers Trishton Jackson and Ben Skowronek, and the backup running back job between Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson Jr.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

