Rams QB-WR Duo Ranked As One Of Best in NFL Entering 2024
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have been named one of PFF's top-10 QB-WR duos prior to the 2024 NFL season. While Stafford-Puka Nacua is another emerging combination after Nacua's record-setting rookie year, Stafford-Kupp made the list over them.
Stafford-Kupp were listed after Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. While the Stafford-Kupp connection has been limited due to injuries over the last two years, they've made a historic impact when healthy and on the field together.
During their lone full season together in 2021, Kupp achieved the triple crown as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns as he caught 145 receptions for 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Kupp came up just five receptions short of breaking Michael Thomas's single-season reception record, and 18 yards short of Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yards record.
He did break the NFL single-season record for most yards from scrimmage with 1,965 total scrimmage yards, and the most receptions in a single postseason.
Stafford during that season completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, and the two helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win, with Kupp winning the Super Bowl MVP award. Since then, the two have both dealt with injuries. When healthy in 2023, they combined for 737 yards and five touchdowns.
It's clear that when healthy, the two form one of the most productive and consistent ones in the league. They might not have the speed of a Tyreek Hill or the explosiveness of Burrow-Chase, but they are still one of the most lethal duos in the league. While they might never reach the same numbers they did during the record-setting 2021 season, especially with the addition of Nacua into the offense, they should have a great shot at another strong season in 2024 with both currently healthy.
