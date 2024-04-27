Rams Trade Huge Haul, Select Another Defensive Lineman in 2nd Round of NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams couldn't wait another second to add a second defensive lineman in the draft this year!
LA traded its No. 52 pick in the second round of this year's draft, its No. 155 pick in the fifth round, and 2025 second rounder to the Carolina Panthers to move up to the No. 39 pick, which it's using on Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske, per Steve Reed of The Associated Press.
Last night, Los Angeles used the No. 19 selection on Fiske's teammate at FSU, Jared Verse.
The 6'5", 297-pound Fiske, 24, spent his first four seasons of NCAA eligibility with the Western Michigan Broncos before transferring to Florida State. While with the Seminoles (who went 13-1 last season), Fiske notched 28 total tackles (17 solo, 26 assisted), and six sacks in 2023.
Clearly, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are looking to shore the club's defense, now that 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald has retired.
Los Angeles' night isn't quite over just yet. The Rams have two picks (for now) left today, the Nos. 83 and 99 selections in the third round of the draft.
