Will Rams' Rival 49ers Trade Their Top Receiver?
The San Francisco 49ers' relationship with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a hard one to describe because it's complicated.
Like a cheesy romance film, there is the good, the bad, and the unknown that may determine whether the two sides part this offseason, just one year removed from agreeing to Aiyuk's massive extension.
The Rams have their receiver room filled out as do the Seahawks and for the most part, the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers on the other hand have some decisions to make, especially regarding Aiyuk.
After putting up 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, Aiyuk and the 49ers went to the negotiating table as 2024 would be his last on his rookie deal. The two sides could not come to an agreement which led to several trade scenarios. Aiyuk rejected all of them, refusing to agree to an extension with a potential trade partner and ended up signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
Aiyuk was not good last season while the team as a whole suffered due to injuries, poor play, and just flat-out bizarre circumstances. Aiyuk played in seven games before tearing his ACL and MCL, putting up 25 catches for 374 yards and zero touchdowns.
Considering 2025 is the first year of his extension, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker named Aiyuk as the 49ers' best trade asset.
"San Francisco has retooled its roster going into 2025, moving on from Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave and others." Wrote Locker. "On the surface, it wouldn’t seem like the same applies to Aiyuk, but there’s more than meets the eye."
"Aiyuk was involved in trade scenarios for nearly four months last summer before agreeing to a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers. Still, he turned in a career-low 74.1 PFF receiving grade before tearing his ACL in Week 7. Reports have resurfaced about the team wanting to trade Aiyuk, especially before $31 million is guaranteed on April 1. That gives credence to the idea that a swap could happen after nearly a year of build-up."
Considering most of the big-time receiver free agents have already been snagged, do not be surprised to see San Francisco move off Aiyuk if the market expresses interest.
