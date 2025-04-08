Will Rams Add Another Explosive Receiving Threat in NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams entered the offseason needing to restructure quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, as the team needed to free up money to make moves this offseason. After weeks of back and forth, the two sides were able to agree to terms.
This led to the Rams making several moves to improve their roster in free agency. Los Angeles added several free agents to their roster, and the NFL Draft is just a few weeks away. The Rams look to follow up last year's sold draft haul with another one this season.
Doing so would ensure the Rams are one of the top teams in the league. Los Angeles is in a great position to improve their roster this offseason. The Rams have several needs on both sides of the ball, and they will likely use the draft to address most of those needs.
The Pro Football Network recently released a mock draft featuring first-round pick projections for each team in the league. The mock draft suggests the Rams could again add to their group of wide receivers this offseason, even though they signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
"There were a lot of different directions I considered going here, from Kelvin Banks Jr. to Emeka Egbuka to Nick Emmanwori and even Dart. Ultimately, Luther Burden III offers a unique skill set on offense with his combination of speed, agility, and physicality," Rams insider Cameron DaSilva said.
"He can be a yards-after-catch weapon alongside Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, giving Matthew Stafford another guy who can make plays on the outside. His stock seems to be slipping a little bit as the draft approaches, but the Los Angeles Rams could do much worse at this spot near the end of the first round. He’d be an immediate and long-term contributor for Los Angeles.
The Rams' front office got straight to work following the end of the season. Les Snead appears determined to give Stafford all he needs to have a shot at another Super Bowl before he retires.
So far, the Rams' front office has done a solid job of adding to the roster. However, they must continue doing so by having another productive draft haul. An incorrect pick or two could be the difference between winning and losing.
