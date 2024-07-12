Young Rams Defensive Star May Be In Line For New Contract This Year
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the future of the Rams and Matthew Stafford. In the shadows of the future of the Super Bowl champion quarterback is another potential contract extension for linebacker Ernest Jones.
Jones was selected as a third-round draft pick by the Rams in the 2021 NFL draft. He signed a four-year contract that will expire at the end of the 2024 season. Now that Jones has completed three seasons in the NFL, he is eligible for a contract extension.
The Rams can choose to extend his contract early to save money on keeping him in the long run or they can wait until he becomes an unrestricted free agent and make a decision from there.
In March, Rams general manager Les Snead said the franchise would hold off on extending Jones’ contract and let him play out the 2024 season, according to the New York Times. Jones has been physically present for all offseason work, but his absence on the football aspect of OTAs this season due to leg soreness may provide an explanation for the decision to delay his contract extension.
However, there is always a possibility that this could change in the near future.
The Rams drafted five defensive players in the 2024 NFL draft to provide depth and fill gaps in the defense. The team is working to fill the void in the defensive line left by the retirement of three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Aaron Donald.
Keeping Jones could benefit Los Angeles because has three seasons' worth of NFL experience and experience with the Rams’ defensive strategies. Last season, he produced 74 solo tackles, 71 assisted tackles, and 4.5 sacks across 15 games. Jones also defended six passes and recorded 16 stuffs.
The Rams will play in their preseason opener at home on August 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans should keep an eye on Jones as his future in the league remains undetermined.
