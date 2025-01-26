Raven Country

Ravens Excited For Promising LB's Future

The Baltimore Ravens are thrilled to have one linebacker in the building in particular.

Sep 22, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (23) reacts after a turnover during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson didn't play much in his rookie year, but that changed in Year 2.

Simpson replaced Patrick Queen in the starting lineup next to Roquan Smith, and he managed to have a strong campaign by recording 73 tackles to go with 1.5 sacks.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is excited about Simpson's development and what he can bring to the team in the future.

"Well, I think [Trenton Simpon]'s an exciting young prospect," DeCosta told reporters.

"I think he's a really, really good young player. [He's a] developmental guy, and I think he's obviously – like a lot of our young players – they have their ups and downs and their growing pains, but I think his future's very bright. We've seen guys like him have their moments and then end up being really, really good players, and I would expect that. This guy's a young very athletic [player]. He can run; he's very explosive; he has a huge care factor, and it's our job to get that out of him, and I think we will."

The jump from his first to second year is a sign that Simpson should be a core piece of the Ravens for the next two seasons while he is still under contract.

However, if he continues to grow along the trajectory he's begun to set out for himself, he could become one of the best linebackers in the league for the Ravens, and that is the ultimate hope for the second-year pro.

While Simpson and the Ravens are disappointed to be on the sidelines, they will closely watch tonight's AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

