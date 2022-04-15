21 Prospects, Including Several Linked to Ravens, Will Attend 2022

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 28.

The NFL announced that 21 prospects, including several players that have been linked to the Ravens, will attend the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Georgia leads all colleges with three players in attendance while Alabama and Ohio State will each have two players on-site. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with seven prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (four players), Pac-12 (four) and Atlantic Coast Conference (three).

The draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 28, and continues Friday, April 29, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with Rounds 4-7.

The NFL Draft, which was held in Cleveland last year, will be hosted in the state of Nevada for the first time.

The players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft: