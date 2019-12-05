49ers Suspend Announcer for Comments about Lamar Jackson

The San Francisco 49ers suspended a radio color-analyst for making insensitive comments about the skin color of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, according to reports.

Tim Ryan, of the 49ers' flagship radio station KNBR, alleged during the broadcast of the Ravens' 20-17 victory that Jackson was successful at fake handoffs because his "dark skin color" helped hide the football.

Ryan was suspended one game for the comment and issued a formal apology.

"I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly," Ryan said."I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended."

Jackson finished the game with 101 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

"He's really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing," Ryan said during the game's broadcast.

The San Francisco 49ers organization also condemned Ryan's comments and issued a formal apology to the Ravens.

"We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words," the team said. "Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience."

Jackson leads all players in Pro Bowl voting and is candidate for league MVP. He has run for 977 yards in 2019, marking the second most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is just 63 yards shy of setting a new NFL record.

Jackson has also thrown for 2,532 yards with 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He has completed 66.5 percent (214 of 322) of his pass attempts. Jackson is just the sixth QB ever with at least 25 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores in a single season. The last player to achieve the feat was Cam Newton (35 and 10) during his 2015 MVP campaign.

The Ravens did not comment on Ryan's remarks.