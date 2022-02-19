Skip to main content

A Look at Best, Worst Case Scenarios for Ravens Offseason

Baltimore has numerous areas to address.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There are many questions surrounding the Ravens this offseason.

Will several key players be able to bounce back from season-ending injuries?

Which free agents will the Ravens try to retain, most notably center Bradley Bozeman, fullback/tight end Pat Ricard and defensive end Calais Campbell?

Who will the Ravens select with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 draft, their highest selection since 2016?

Will the Ravens reach a long-term extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson? 

Pro Football Focus put together a "Best-case, worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams in the 2022 offseason."

Here's what they had to say about the Ravens:

Best case: Select [cornerback] Trent McDuffie in the first round and re-sign veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston to friendly deals

Worst case: Key impending free agents walk and they attack the trenches with their No. 14 overall pick

Injuries decimated Baltimore’s chances of making the playoffs in 2021. With a healthy Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, they should get back to competing for a postseason spot in 2022. And what would help their cause even more is bringing back interior defensive lineman Calais Campbell and edge defender Justin Houston on friendly deals after they finished as the first- and second-highest graded players on their defense last year.

Along with that, pairing Humphrey and Peters with first-round cornerback prospect Trent McDuffie would be ideal. McDuffie earned an 80.0-plus PFF grade as a true freshman, sophomore and junior thanks to his awareness, athleticism, physicality and tackling.

