A Look at Exceptional Ravens Stats From Week 8

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several Ravens put up some impressive stats in a 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

A new addition to the team is also poised to have a huge second half to the season.

Here's the breakdown from Zebra Technologies Next Generation Stats.

Linebacker Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens on Monday. Smith has been one of the most productive linebackers in pursuit, coverage, and pass rushing since entering the NFL in 2018. He has racked up 330 defensive stops (1st in NFL), a 6.4% sack rate (1st, min. 200 pass rushes), and held receivers to 5.9 yards per target (4th, min. 200 targets).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed all 8 of his passes in the 2nd half to lead the Ravens to a comeback win. Jackson completed +27.8% of his passes over expected in the 2nd half, his highest CPOE in a half since Week 12, 2019.

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay reached a top speed of 20.19 mph on his 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Thursday Night Football — the third time Duvernay has reached 20 or more mph as a ball carrier this season. Only Tyreek Hill (4) has reached 20+ mph more times this season.