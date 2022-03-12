A Look at Potential Free-Agent Tight Ends That Might Interest Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely look to add a tight end this offseason, especially with the uncertainty still surrounding Nick Boyle's leg injury.
Baltimore could add a playmaker in the draft with one of its 10 picks.
However, the Ravens could look to the free-agent market, which is largely thin with the recent franchise tags of Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys) and David Njoku (Browns).
Nevertheless, here is a look at the players that could interest the Ravens.
Hayden Hurst
The Ravens drafted Hurst in the first round of the 2018 draft. However, he dealt with some injuries in training camp and eventually fell behind fellow rookie Mark Andrews on the depth chart. The Ravens later traded Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round selections in the draft that year. The Falcons declined to pick up Hurst's fifth-year option, which means he is a free agent. Hurst had a solid season in 2019 in Baltimore, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two).
Zach Ertz
Ertz played well after getting traded from the Eagles to the Cardinals. He caught 56 passes for 574 yards with three touchdowns for Arizona. Ertz could be a solid compliment to Andrews. However, His wife Julie is from the Phoenix area and Ertz might want to stay in Arizona.
O.J. Howard
Howard, a former first-round pick, never reached his potential in Tampa Bay. Last season, he has also dealt with injuries and had only had 14 catches for 135 yards with a touchdown. Howard could be a reclamation project in Baltimore.
C.J. Uzomah
The Ravens can get stronger and weaken their AFC North rival, Cincinnati Bengals. Uzomah is a strong, physical tight end that caught 49 passes for 493 yards with five touchdowns last season. He also played well against the Ravens. However, Uzomah could be a costly option.
Kyle Rudolph
Rudolph, a former second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, is a solid blocker and had good hands. He would also provide some veteran leadership to the Ravens offense. Last year, Rudolph finished with 26 catches for 257 yards and one touchdown.