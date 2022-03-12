A Look at Potential Free-Agent Tight Ends That Might Interest Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will likely look to add a tight end this offseason, especially with the uncertainty still surrounding Nick Boyle's leg injury.

Baltimore could add a playmaker in the draft with one of its 10 picks.

However, the Ravens could look to the free-agent market, which is largely thin with the recent franchise tags of Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys) and David Njoku (Browns).

Nevertheless, here is a look at the players that could interest the Ravens.