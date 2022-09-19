A Look at Ravens Snap Counts Vs. Dolphins

BALTIMORE — The Ravens had nine starters play every snap against the Miami Dolphins in a 42-38 setback in Week 2.

With temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, some of these players were worn down by the fourth quarter.

The entire offensive line — left tackle Pat Mekari, left guard Ben Powers, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses — played all 59 snaps.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played 100 percent of the snaps.

Safties Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams, along with linebacker Patrick Queen, played all 71 snaps on defense.

Linebacker Justin Houston played 49 snaps (69 percent) and defensive end Calais Campbell played 45 snaps (63 percent). Both of those players are over 30 years old and could use more breathers.

The secondary, which gave up six touchdown passes, dealt with injury issues with Marlon Humphrey, who still managed 56 snaps (79 percent). Marcus Peters made his season debut and played 44 snaps (62 percent).

Rookies Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams were called into action and played 38 and 37 snaps, respectively.

The Ravens rotated running backs with J.K. Dobbins still out with a knee injury.

Kenyon Drake had the most carries (6) among that group, finishing with 8 yards on six carries (1.8 ypc). However, he played just 15 snaps, which was three less than Mike Davis, and struggled to get short yardage through the first quarter. He had five carries for four yards.

Justice Hill played the most snaps (21) of the running backs and was the only spark with 16 yards on three carries. He'll get more opportunities next week against the Patriots.

The hope is Dobbins can return in Week 3 against the Patriots.

Ravens Offensive Snaps

Ben Powers 59

Kevin Zeitler 59

Patrick Mekari 59

Morgan Moses 59

Tyler Linderbaum 59

Lamar Jackson 59

Mark Andrews 49

Patrick Ricard 38

Rashod Bateman 36

Devin Duvernay 32

Josh Oliver 28

Demarcus Robinson 23

Justice Hill 21

Isaiah Likely 21

Mike Davis 18

Kenyan Drake 15

Tylan Wallace 9

Daniel Faalele 5

Ravens Defensive Snaps

Chuck Clark 71

Marcus Williams 71

Patrick Queen 71

Odafe Oweh 58

Marlon Humphrey 56

Justin Houston 49

Calais Campbell 45

Marcus Peters 44

Jalyn Armour-Davis 38

Kyle Hamilton 38

Damarion Williams 37

Josh Bynes 37

Justin Madubuike 36

Broderick Washington 35

Michael Pierce 35

Malik Harrison 24

Brent Urban 22

Geno Stone 8

Daryl Worley 5

Steven Means 1