A Look at Ravens Snap Counts Vs. Dolphins
BALTIMORE — The Ravens had nine starters play every snap against the Miami Dolphins in a 42-38 setback in Week 2.
With temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, some of these players were worn down by the fourth quarter.
The entire offensive line — left tackle Pat Mekari, left guard Ben Powers, center Tyler Linderbaum, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses — played all 59 snaps.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played 100 percent of the snaps.
Safties Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams, along with linebacker Patrick Queen, played all 71 snaps on defense.
Linebacker Justin Houston played 49 snaps (69 percent) and defensive end Calais Campbell played 45 snaps (63 percent). Both of those players are over 30 years old and could use more breathers.
The secondary, which gave up six touchdown passes, dealt with injury issues with Marlon Humphrey, who still managed 56 snaps (79 percent). Marcus Peters made his season debut and played 44 snaps (62 percent).
Rookies Rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams were called into action and played 38 and 37 snaps, respectively.
The Ravens rotated running backs with J.K. Dobbins still out with a knee injury.
Kenyon Drake had the most carries (6) among that group, finishing with 8 yards on six carries (1.8 ypc). However, he played just 15 snaps, which was three less than Mike Davis, and struggled to get short yardage through the first quarter. He had five carries for four yards.
Justice Hill played the most snaps (21) of the running backs and was the only spark with 16 yards on three carries. He'll get more opportunities next week against the Patriots.
The hope is Dobbins can return in Week 3 against the Patriots.
Ravens Offensive Snaps
Ben Powers 59
Kevin Zeitler 59
Patrick Mekari 59
Morgan Moses 59
Tyler Linderbaum 59
Lamar Jackson 59
Mark Andrews 49
Patrick Ricard 38
Rashod Bateman 36
Devin Duvernay 32
Josh Oliver 28
Demarcus Robinson 23
Justice Hill 21
Isaiah Likely 21
Mike Davis 18
Kenyan Drake 15
Tylan Wallace 9
Daniel Faalele 5
Ravens Defensive Snaps
Chuck Clark 71
Marcus Williams 71
Patrick Queen 71
Odafe Oweh 58
Marlon Humphrey 56
Justin Houston 49
Calais Campbell 45
Marcus Peters 44
Jalyn Armour-Davis 38
Kyle Hamilton 38
Damarion Williams 37
Josh Bynes 37
Justin Madubuike 36
Broderick Washington 35
Michael Pierce 35
Malik Harrison 24
Brent Urban 22
Geno Stone 8
Daryl Worley 5
Steven Means 1