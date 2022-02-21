A Look at the Cornerbacks Ravens Could Target in Free Agency, Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's no doubt the Ravens want to add playmakers to their secondary.

Even with cornerbacks Marlon Humprhey and Marcus Peters expected to return from injuries, Baltimore needs depth.

There are numerous options in both free agency and the draft.

The Ravens could go either route.

Here is a list of the top free-agent cornerbacks available via Pro Football Focus, The figures inside parenthesis indicate the player's ranking on PFF's free agent or NFL draft rankings.

J.C. Jackson(6)

Stephon Gilmore (15)

Carlton Davis (16)

Casey Hayward Jr. (25)

Darious Williams (36)

Steven Nelson (45)

Charvarius Ward (47)

D.J. Reed Jr. (48)

Bryce Callahan (66)

Donte Jackson (76)

The Ravens already have a huge investment wrapped up in Humprhey and Peters, who is in the final year of his deal. So, it is unlikely the Ravens are going to break the bank for another cornerback. Cheaper options could be Kyle Fuller or Rasul Douglas.

As a result. DeCosta could look to the draft to add depth at cornerback and this year's class of defensive backs is fairly strong.

Here are PFF's top prospects at cornerback:

Derek Stingley Jr. (3), LSU

Trent McDuffie (8), Washington

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner (11), Cincinnati

Andrew Booth Jr. (18), Clemson

Jalen Pitre (28), Baylor

Kaiir Elam (31), Florida

Daxton Hill (40), Michigan

Roger McCreary (49), Auburn

Kyler Gordon (50), Washington

Martin Emerson (77), Mississippi State

Stingley will likely be a top 10 pick. Both McDuffie and Gardner are two names that have been linked to the Ravens with the 14th overall pick. They are solid players that could make an immediate impact. However, the question is whether these players would be available when the Ravens make their first-round selection.

If they are, DeCota will be tempted to make the selection.