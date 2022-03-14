A Look at the Ravens Free Agents

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have numerous players ready to test the free-agent market when free agency officially begins on March 16.

Here's a look at those players.

Offense

Quarterback

Free Agent: Josh Johnson

Analysis: Lamar Jackson remains the Ravens starter with Tyler Huntley as the main backup. Johnson did an admirable job when both Jackson and Huntley were sidelined, but the Ravens will likely groom a younger quarterback for that third spot.

Offensive line

Free agents: Center Bradley Bozeman, tackle David Sharpe

Analysis: Bozeman will likely find a more lucrative deal elsewhere and the Bengals are reportedly interested in him. Sharpe could be re-signed, but the Ravens will likely add two or three offensive linemen in the draft. The team needs depth, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley's injury and the recent retirement of Alejandro Villanueva.

Running Back/Fullback

Free Agents: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Pat Ricard.

Analysis: The Ravens are hopeful J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards bounce back from season-ending knee injuries and become effective contributors. Freeman and Murray will not likely be re-signed with Ty'Son Williams and Nate McCrary expected to battle for that third spot. The Ravens could also select a running back in the later rounds of the draft. The Ravens will likely lose Ricard to free agency. Baltimore already re-signed former draft pick Ben Mason.

Wide receiver

Free Agent: Sammy Watkins

Analysis: Watkins was not stunning but he had some key receptions, which led to victories. The Ravens like the young group of wideouts on the current roster. As a result, Watkins will be looking for a new team. The Ravens would consider signing another veteran for the right price.

Tight end

Free agent: Eric Tomlinson

Analysis: Mark Andrews is one of the NFL's top playmakers, The hope is Nick Boyle can return fully healthy after dealing with a leg injury for the past two seasons. Tomlinson was mostly underwhelming, but the Ravens could bring him back for a cost-friendly deal. Baltimore could also take a tight end in the draft.

Defense

Defensive line

Free agents: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis.

Analysis: The Ravens need to restock the d-line this offseason. Campbell said he wants to play another year, but he could look around for the best deal. Williams might retire. The Ravens will be tempted to bring back Ellis, who has been a solid player. Look for Baltimore to add players in the draft.

Outside linebacker

Free agents: Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee

Analysis: The Ravens will be tempted to bring back Houston, who played well and was a leader on the defense. The Ravens also might consider re-signing McPhee if he doesn't retire. The Ravens will also consider adding a free agent because they need help and depth at this position.

Inside linebacker

Free agents: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Chris Board and Otaro Alaka

Analysis: The Ravens could bring back Bynes, Fort, Board and/or Alaka. They need depth behind Patrick Queen and that seems to be the most cost-effective course of action.

Secondary

Free agents: Cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry and Khalil Dorsey. Safety DeShon Elliott

Analysis: The Ravens had little choice but to part ways with Young and Westry. The team needs to add money to the salary cap for free agency and the draft. Depth, however, at cornerback is desperately low. Both starting cornerbacks, Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, are coming off season-ending injuries. In addition, Elliott has been hampered with injuries throughout his young career. The Ravens will have to add playmakers in this year's draft, perhaps as early as the 14th overall pick.