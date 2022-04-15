A Look At The Ravens Free Agents That Have Found New Homes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have parted ways with 10 free agents, who have found new teams on one-year deals for the 2022 season.

Here's a breakdown of those players.

Center Bradley Bozeman

New Team: Carolina Panthers

Deal: One-year deal, $2.8 million

Analysis: It's possible Baltimore was not interested in retaining Bozeman after he reportedly turned down a contract offer during the season. They decided to move in a different direction with the center position. Bozeman played mostly well for the Ravens. There were a few errant snaps but that was an issue that plagued him throughout the season. He was also durable and played in 16 games. The Ravens now have a hole at center that they can fill with a player already on the roster with Patrick Mekari or Trystan Colon. Both showed potential with the position.

Cornerback Chris Westry

New Team: Carolina Panthers

Deal: One-year, $825,000

Analysis: Westry was not tendered by the Ravens as a restricted free agent after the season. The tender would have cost the team about $2.5 million. Westry signed a futures deal with the Ravens in January 2021. After dealing with some early injuries. Westry appeared in six games and finished with 17 tackles and three passes defensed. He also started two games when fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Anthony Averett went down with injuries.

Cornerback Anthony Averett

New Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Deal: One-year, $4 million

Analysis: Averett was thrust into the starting lineup when Marcus Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp. He started a career-high 14 games and played 90 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. Averett had three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He allowed a 55% completion rate and 77.5 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. It's uncertain whether the Ravens made him an offer.

Linebacker Chris Board

New Team: Detroit Lions

Deal: One-year, $2 million

Analysis: The linebacker and special teams ace will compete for a starting spot on Detroit's defense. Board reportedly had an offer from Ravens but apparently, he saw a better opportunity in Detroit. Last year, Board played 16 games on special teams and defense, producing a career-high 30 tackles (13 solo) and two quarterback hits for the NFL’s No. 1 run defense (84.5 ypg).

DeShon Elliott

New Team: Detroit Lions

Deal: One-year, $3.65 million (maximum)

Analysis: Elliott became expendable in Baltimore when the Ravens signed Marcus Williams as a free agent earlier this offseason. Elliott took over the starting job at safety when Earl Thomas, seven-time Pro Bowler, was released after throwing a punch at Chuck Clark during training camp in 2020. Elliott responded with a career-high 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense. However, Elliott has landed on injured reserve in three of his four seasons in Baltimore.

Defensive tackle Justin Ellis

New Team: New York Giants

Deal: One-year, $1.3 million

Analysis: Ellis, 6-foot-2 and 334 pounds, was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons with the Raiders before joining the Ravens, for whom he's played the last three seasons under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, now the Giants' defensive coordinator. He was a solid, if not spectacular player, in Baltimore.

Quarterback Josh Johnson

New Team: Denver Broncos

Deal: One-year, $1.3 million (maximum)

Analysis: Johnson was an emergency signing in Baltimore when Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were sidelined. He started in a 41-21 loss to the Bengals, going 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Johnson is a journeyman who continues his NFL career with his 14th team.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson

New Team: Denver Broncos

Deal: One-year, $1.4 million

Analysis: Tomlinson is another NFL journeyman, having played for the Jets, Giants, Patriots, Raiders, and Ravens. He's had 18 receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown over 68 career games. The Ravens are looking to find an upgrade for that third tight-end spot behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.

Cornerback Tavon Young

New Team: Chicago Bears

Deal: One-year, $1.4 million

Analysis: Young played well this past season and appeared in every game. He was also the Ravens' 2021 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, which recognizes a player from each team who showcases a commitment to sportsmanship and courage. However, Young was placed on IR the previous two years. He carried a $9.2 million cap hit this season.

Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins

New Team: Green Bay Packers

Deal: One-year, $4 million

Analysis: Watkins had some big receptions for the Ravens and he also disappeared at times. The Ravens also have a bunch of younger wide receivers pushing for more playing time. Watkins' time in Baltimore was over.